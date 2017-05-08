Jason Aldean's wife has a bun in the oven

Singer Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Jason Aldean and his wife have clearly been planning their pregnancy announcement.

The country singer and his wife of two years, former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr, took to social media to share the surprise news of their figurative — and quite literal — bun in the oven.

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/QueUgvK3cC — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 8, 2017

"This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Brittany wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple in customized T-shirts. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears ... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"

This will be Aldean's first child with his 28-year-old second wife. The 40-year-old musician also has two daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, whom he divorced in 2013.

