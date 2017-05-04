2017 ACL Festival lineup released

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, The Killers and Gorillaz are the many acts scheduled to perform at the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The festival, which will be in its 16th year in 2017, announced this year's lineup at 6 a.m. Thursday. Last year’s headline acts included Willie Nelson, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and Radiohead. This year’s ACL Festival will be at Zilker Park on Oct 6-8 and Oct. 13-15.

Three-day tickets for the festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, and wristbands cost $255 each. TAP HERE for more information.

Here is your 2017 #ACLFest Lineup! 3-Day Tickets and Hotel Packages go on sale at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/i4p5mJ3dNL pic.twitter.com/zyjFwV1cLf — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 4, 2017

This story will be updated with additional information.

