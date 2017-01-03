Janet Jackson Welcomes First Baby!

Janet Jackson is a new mom!

The pop icon, 50, welcomed her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, ET can confirm.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," the singer's rep said in a statement. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

ET broke the news of Jackson's pregnancy back in May, just two weeks shy of her birthday. The news came amid a major tour for Jackson, which she was forced to postpone.

"We're in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change," Jackson explained in a video posted to Twitter at the time. "I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."

"Please, if you could try and understand that it's important that I do this now," she asked of her fans. "I have to rest up, doctor's orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

Jackson has maintained a relatively low profile during her pregnancy. After going silent on Twitter in August, Jackson offered an update for her fans in November.

"Hey you guys.. It's been awhile.. but I'm still listening," she wrote. "I feel your love and prayers.. Thank you.. and I'm doing well."

