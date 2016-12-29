Could Debbie Reynolds have died of a broken heart?

Can you really die of a broken heart?

Late Wednesday, the stunning word came that vivacious entertainer Debbie Reynolds had passed away at 84 — one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, another cherished actress and author, died.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister's death was insurmountable. It "was too much" for Reynolds, Fisher told the Associated Press. "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie.' And then she was gone," he said.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken."

Reynolds was at Fisher's home in Beverly Hills planning the funeral for her daughter who died Tuesday after a heart attack on a plane last week when she may have suffered a stroke, according to TMZ.

Dying of a broken heart is "absolutely real," grief expert David Kessler tells USA TODAY. "I think it's extremely underdiagnosed. I think it's more common than we believe."

The scenario plays out most often among elderly couples who have shared a deep and enduring bond for decades, Kessler notes. One spouse passes away, and within days — and sometimes hours — the other spouse succumbs.

For parent and child, "it's less seen, but not surprising," Kessler says.

The American Heart Association agrees, classifying broken heart syndrome as a medical condition also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy. Women are more likely than men to be stricken, the association says, and will experience sudden, severe chest pain, which is a reaction to a surge of stress hormones triggered by an emotionally painful event. The heart temporarily enlarges, but unlike a heart attack, there is no evidence of blocked heart arteries.