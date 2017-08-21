This Kayak Fits Into a Backpack So You Can Take It Anywhere
Kayakers from all over! Say goodbye to renting and hello to owning as this new company managed to do what once seemed impossible: fit a kayak in a backpack. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KBMT 11:42 AM. CDT August 21, 2017
