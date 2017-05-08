The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KBMT 7:46 AM. CDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
15-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Balch Springs
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Family and friends remember 19-year-old woman killed in Friday accident
More Stories
-
West Brook senior dances his way to a $45K…May. 8, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
Bond set for teen suspect in fatal shooting in…May. 8, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
Local 12-year-old overcomes obstacles to danceMay. 8, 2017, 9:44 a.m.