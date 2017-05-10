Parents Build Backyard Bar To Enjoy While Their Baby Sleeps

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
Attorney in Orange County kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from ATM
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Verify: Photo gone viral! The truth behind it
-
Family looking for answers after 32-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting
-
Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks
-
15-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Balch Springs
More Stories
-
Man shot at stop sign north of Pine Forest in Orange CountyMay. 9, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Port Arthur City Council requests to reduce speed…May. 9, 2017, 7:41 p.m.
-
Deputies, volunteers search for missing 12-year-old…May 10, 2017, 9:05 a.m.