Marriage May Prevent Heart Related Deaths

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
RAW: Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Hurricane preparedness with 12News Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn
More Stories
-
Southeast Texas' Tropical Storm Harvey Blog: What…Aug 27, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Southeast Texas schools and other closures due to…Aug 23, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
-
Tropical Storm Harvey triggers several voluntary,…Aug 29, 2017, 1:41 a.m.