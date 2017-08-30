Kermit the Frog Debuts His New Voice, Does Miss Piggy Approve?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
RAW: Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula
-
Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
Learning from past storms, hundreds of people in Bridge City prepare as Harvey causes floodings
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
More Stories
-
LIVE VIDEO: Harvey makes landfall again, flash…Aug 27, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Flooding forces Port Arthur shelter to evacuateAug 30, 2017, 4:08 a.m.
-
Gradually improving weather WednesdayJul 11, 2016, 3:59 p.m.