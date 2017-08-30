How Portland's 1st Taco Festival Ran Out Of Tacos

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
12News Live Newscast
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Learning from past storms, hundreds of people in Bridge City prepare as Harvey causes floodings
-
Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor
-
Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition
-
RAW: Homes destroyed by wind whipped fire on Bolivar Peninsula
-
Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
More Stories
-
LIVE VIDEO: Harvey makes landfall again, flash…Aug 27, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Port Arthur mayor: 'Our whole city is underwater'Aug 30, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
Harvey's impact: 2 dead in Fort Bend CountyAug 30, 2017, 12:30 a.m.