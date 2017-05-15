Here's Why You Should Never Swipe Your Card If It Has a Chip

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Car dealership owner accused of being involved in illegal gambling and money laundering operation
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
Attorney in Orange County kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from ATM
-
Family looking for answers after 32-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting
-
West Brook teen received $45k Scholarship to dance at SMU
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
-
Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks
More Stories
-
Police arrest Beaumont man in connection with Sunday…May 14, 2017, 10:05 a.m.
-
Arrest made in Saturday night bank break inMay 14, 2017, 6:31 p.m.
-
Rescuers find missing canoers on Village CreekMay 14, 2017, 11:28 p.m.