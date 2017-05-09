Diddy Throws Shade At the Jenner Sisters and Creates a Meme

Diddy attended the Met Gala and posed for a picture with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, then proceeded to crop them out of the shot. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) reports.

KBMT 7:03 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories