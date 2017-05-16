Avoid These Foods If You Are Stressed
Stress eating is never a good idea, but if you are going to munch your feelings away anyway, there are some surprising foods you should stay away from according to nutrition experts. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KBMT 10:02 AM. CDT May 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
19-year-old Silsbee woman dies in rollover crash
-
Police investigating Jasper woman death after family violence in Beaumont
-
5-year-old boy accidentally poisoned at Woodville school
-
Attorney in Orange County kidnapped and forced to withdraw cash from ATM
-
Family looking for answers after 32-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting
-
West Brook teen received $45k Scholarship to dance at SMU
-
Bill seeking to end safety inspections passes Texas Senate
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
-
Bill would eliminate vehicle safety checks
More Stories
-
One dead after overnight shooting in Port ArthurMay 16, 2017, 6:58 a.m.
-
Bishop Guillory treated for "heart disturbance"May 16, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
-
Escaped inmate who fled, assaulted deputy following…May 15, 2017, 3:47 p.m.