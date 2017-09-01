1 In 3 U.S. Adults Are Obese, But There's Good News Too

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beaumont residents needing water after Harvey
-
Residents leave homes as flood waters rise in North Beaumont
-
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen
-
Learning from past storms, hundreds of people in Bridge City prepare as Harvey causes floodings
-
Celebrity donations continue to rise for Houston relief
-
Hamshire man finds home submerged in water
-
Pinewood residents leave their homes behind; Others get rescued
-
What Not To Buy Labor Day - The Deal Guy
-
Beaumont police with advice ahead of Harvey
-
Railroad Commissioner: There's no fuel crisis in Texas
More Stories
-
Southeast Texas evacuees bussed to San Antonio after…Sep. 1, 2017, 1:17 a.m.
-
Some Beaumont water customers see partial service returnAug 31, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
LIST: Evacuation orders in Greater Houston areaAug 24, 2017, 2:51 p.m.