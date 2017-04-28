BTN11: 13 Reasons Why Concerns - KARE

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel
-
Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership
-
Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack
-
Two year-old girl dies after FM770 wreck near Saratoga
-
Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool
-
Doorbell camera catches thief in Beaumont's West End
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Witnesses give statements on beach brawl assault
More Stories
-
Pathologist takes stand at trial of Beaumont man…Apr 28, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
Tyler County man gets 55 years after pleading guilty…Apr 28, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
Parents, talk to your kids about '13 Reasons Why'Apr 28, 2017, 2:57 p.m.