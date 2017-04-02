52nd Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners list

Here's a list of nominees and winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Winners are in bold.
Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Luke Laird
Single Record of the Year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color;" Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y.; "Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Maren Morris, "My Church;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Vocal Event of the Year: Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, "Different for Girls;" Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country;" Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, "May We All;" Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk, "Setting the World on Fire;" Chris Young feat. Cassadee pope, "Think of You"
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Brothers Osborne, A Thousand Horses, Dan + Shay, LoCash, Maddie & Tae
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris, Brandy Clark, Cam, Lauren Alaina
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Kane Brown
Song of the Year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color;" Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man;" Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, "Kill A Word;" Chris Stapleton, "Tennessee Whiskey;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Vocal Duo of the Year: Big & Rich, Brothers Osbourne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year: Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts
Album of the Year: Dierks Bentley, "Black;" Florida Georgia Line, "Dig Your Roots;" Maren Morris, "Hero;" Keith Urban, "Ripcord;" Miranda Lambert, "The Weight of These Wings"
Video of the Year: Chris Stapleton, "Fire Away;" Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country;" Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett
Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Kasey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert
Entertainer of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan
