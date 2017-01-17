SAN ANTONIO -- A 3-year-old boy born with multiple abnormalities is fighting for his life.

Draven Maldonado was born with VACTERL association. It's a disorder that affects many parts of the body. VACTERL is an acronym that stands for vertebral, anal atresia, cardiac, and limb.

In Draven's case, he has vertebral defects, anal atresia, cardiac defects and limb abnormalities.

Eliseo Maldonado said his son's heart issues have been the biggest challenge. Draven needs daily treatment and yearly operations. He's already had three open heart surgeries.

"His heart did not form like the way it was supposed to. It had holes all inside of it. His veins and arteries that lead throughout his body, away from the heart, none of that was the way it was supposed to be," Maldonado said.

In addition to his daily health struggles, Draven caught a rare cause of pneumonia. He's been at the hospital since December.

"His left lung is gone. He only has one lung. Your lung acts like a filter. They told us that his lung stopped filtering, started collecting fluids, which is why he had a hard time breathing," Maldonado said.

Draven continues to get infections and Maldonado was told his son will never leave the hospital.

"Every time they talk to you, they tell you that your sons got odds. Ten percent chance, five percent chance of living. The doctor didn't even give us odds this time," Maldonado said.

Despite the grave prognosis, Maldonado said he believes his son will pull through in the end.

"We started calling him Superman because no matter what the doctor has told us, no matter what anybody has said he just keeps going,” said Maldonado. “It's as if he has all the fight in the world and he's not ready to give up, so, neither are we."

For more information on Draven, you can visit a GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/superdraven or Draven's Facebook page at https://facebook.com/teamdraven/.

