Making fun of Donald Trump isn’t as fun as it used to be. Like playing basketball against a three-year-old amputee, it’s too easy to be fun.

So far this year, Trump has declared himself “a very stable genius” and confused the word “consensual” with “consequential” in describing his presidency. He threatened to sue author Michael Wolff, whom he called “a total loser.” He called a former staffer “Sloppy,” one U.S. senator “Sneaky” and another “Dicky.” He said his “two greatest assets” were “mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

He began the new year by announcing “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR,” which he postponed, and then “The Fake News Awards,” which were just a GOP fundraising gimmick, and by expressing his desire to open up libel laws. I began the new year by expressing gratitude that Trump had not tweeted pictures of his penis yet. Two days later, Trump bragged about his “Nuclear Button” and how “much bigger & more powerful” it was than Kim Jong Un’s. Say what you want about our commander-in-chief, but at least he has the class to keep his phallic boasts metaphorical and picture-free when threatening nuclear war on Twitter.

More: President Trump's 2017 performance review, from Putin with love

More: With an economy this good, why is Trump's approval rating so bad?

Last week, he attended college football’s national championship in Atlanta, where he stood for the national anthem without knowing the words to it — just as I predicted. Hours earlier, I tweeted: “There’s a greater chance that Trump knows the lyrics to ‘I’m Too Sexy’ than to the national anthem.”

I’m no prophet, just an observer of the obvious. What’s obvious is that Trump is the opposite of what he says he is: a very unstable stupid person.

In a meeting with lawmakers last week, he called Haiti, El Salvador and African countries “shithole countries.” To rebut accusations of racism, he told reporters that he’s “the least racist person you have ever interviewed.” Now he’s denying an affair with a porn star rather than, as one might expect, bragging about how awesome it was.

Trump is so ridiculous that it’s hard to keep track of how awful he is. Fortunately, some people are trying. Amy Siskind publishes a weekly list of Trump’s misdeeds, while The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler and Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale keep tabs on his falsehoods. (In Trump’s first 355 days as president, he made 2,001 false or misleading statements — an average of 5.6 a day.) Author and USA TODAY columnist Max Boot keeps two folders, one for Trump’s lies and one for Trump’s stupidity. If you endeavor to do the same, you will be quickly overwhelmed by the enormity of the task.

A year into Trump’s presidency, we know what we knew when he announced his candidacy in 2015. The only difference now is that we have more proof.

“Trump is a joke, but people like jokes, even sick and repetitive ones,” I wrote in July 2015. “With Trump, people know what they are getting: unremitting buffoonery.”

Our tolerance for his buffoonery is also unremitting. My scorn for Trump has grown stale and ineffectual. I know I’m not persuading anyone, but he doesn’t give me much choice. What is one to do? Act like he’s normal? To pretend that Trump isn’t crazy is crazy, but it’s tempting.

More: Trump's 'stable genius' reality check: America, this isn't a drill

POLICING THE USA: A look at race, justice, media

Parents hire clowns to entertain their kids. It works for a while, until the kids grow up and get tired of it. We’ve done the same with Trump, except we can’t fire him. As a result, we have, in varying degrees, made peace with the clown show by pretending the clown isn’t a clown. We cope with reality by denying it. Overwhelmed, we accept the unacceptable.

Two years ago, Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump “a kook,” “crazy” and “unfit for office.” He was stating the obvious. Last week, a few days before the "shithole countries" episode, Graham denied the obvious. “No, I don’t think he’s a xenophobic, race-baiting religious bigot as president,” he said on ABC’s The View.

What changed? “I ran out of things to say,” Graham said.

What changed was Trump’s status, not his mental state. He’s still a kook, but a kook with power. We’re running out of new things to say about Trump, but not out of important things. One of them is this: The fact that Trump is president does not mean he should be.

Windsor Mann is the editor of The Quotable Hitchens: From Alcohol to Zionism. Follow him on Twitter: @WindsorMann.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @USATOpinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com