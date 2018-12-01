Who's your favorite Hemsworth?

It's a loaded party question, but if your answer is "Chris," we've got good news for you. The actor is hitting theaters this weekend in 12 Strong, which tells the true story of modern Green Berets, the first soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11, who discover the only way they can win a battle is by traveling by horseback through tough terrain.

In celebration of the Thor actor and People's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive, we've rounded up five of his best performances available to rent or stream.

If you just want more Thor: The Avengers

Hemsworth is most famous for playing the strapping god of thunder in Marvel movies, and so no Hemsworth binge is complete with out at least one of those performances. However, the first two Thor standalone films (Thor and Thor: The Dark World) are a bit bland, and the best (Thor: Ragnarok) isn't available to stream yet. But Hemsworth does good work in the first Avengers film, where he suits up with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. and you see some of his comedic chops come out for the first time.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

If you loved how funny he was in Thor: Ragnarok: Ghostbusters (2016)

Same goes for 'Ghostbusters.' Rise above the jumpsuits and go as Kevin. Lenses, telephone skills and self-awareness are optional.

Hopper Stone, Hopper Stone, Sony pictures

Did we mention Hemsworth's actually a great comedic actor? Some of his most memorable performances have been downright silly. We're partial to his scene-stealing turn in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, where his doltish receptionist hampered all the ghostbusting that needed to be done, rather than helping it.

Stream it on Starz.

If you like horror films: The Cabin in the Woods

Marty (Fran Kranz, left), Curt (Chris Hemsworth,) and Jules (Anna Hutchison) in a scene from the motion picture "Cabin in the Woods."

Diyah Pera, Lionsgate

Hemsworth gave the horror genre a try in this film penned by Avengers director Joss Whedon. Cabin puts a twist on the horror genre when five college kids head to a cabin for a fun weekend away. Saying anything else about it spoils the effect of the film, but suffice to say, this isn't your average slasher flick.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

If you love a fast car: Rush

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the motion picture "Rush."

Jaap Buitendijk, Universal Pictures

Hemsworth tried his hand at more prestigious fare in this 2013 Ron Howard film about rivalries in Formula One racing. The actor plays real-life British playboy James Hunt, who had a fierce rivalry with Austrian racer Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). The film chronicles the harrowing 1976 season and their ups and downs against each other.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

If you also would like to see Spider-Man: In the Heart of the Sea

With a Dolby Atmos soundtrack, you feel as if you are aboard the Essex with Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth) in "In the Heart of the Sea."

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture, Warner Bros. Pictures

Hemsworth teamed up with Ron Howard again, and a young pre-Spidey Tom Holland, for this 2015 epic oceanic adventure. The film is adapted from Nathaniel Philbrick's non-fiction book of the same name, about the sinking of the American whaling ship Essex in 1820, which was the inspiration for Herman Melville's Moby Dick.

Rent it on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.

Love talking about TV and binge-watching? Join us for our Critic’s Corner TV chat Monday at 2 p.m. ET on facebook.com/usatodaylife; email questions to criticscorner@usatoday.com.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com