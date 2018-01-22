The flu didn't keep Nicole Kidman from making a memorable acceptance speech at the annual SAG Awards ceremony held on Sunday.

Kidman, 50, was awarded the statuette for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her Big Little Lies performance. The actress, who said she was powering through the illness, was thrilled with the accolade.

Nicole Kidman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series at Sunday's SAG Awards.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK

"To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary and at this time in the industry when these things are going on and for this role," Kidman said, before acknowledging her fellow nominees in the category, beginning with her co-stars, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.

"Also, I want to say, Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, I revere you," she continued. "I've watched you and I've learned from you and there's others: Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judy Davis, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Judi Dench.

Nicole Kidman receives the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Mxwk9Ihn2D — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

"The list is so long and I would love to say so more many names, but I can't right now. But I want to thank you all for your trailblazing performances you've given over your career," she said, "and how wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old, because 20 years ago we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives. That's not the case now.

"We've proven, and these actresses and so many more are proving, that we are potent and powerful and viable," said Kidman. "I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It's only the beginning and I'm so proud to be part of a community that is instigating this change, but I applaud the writers, directors, studios and financiers to put passion and money behind our stories. We have proven that we can do this. We can continue to do this but only with support of this industry and that money and passion."

