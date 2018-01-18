Those post-holiday bank accounts maybe have taken a hit, but that doesn't mean you stop living your life! These 4 apps will save you money on groceries, eating out, tipping, eating with friends & so much more. Plus, a full wallet is a happy wallet, right?
This app will make your shopping list & match your items with any coupons or discounts.
When splitting dinner with friends, this will calculate your total individual cost with tip. This way you’re never the one always covering the extra.
Take your grocery list & get instant coupons. Plus, compare prices from almost every store imaginable.
Every time you book a table, you accumulate points & once you hit 1,100 points you can get $20 to the restaurant of your choice!
© Daily Blast Live