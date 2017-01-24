William Blanchette

William Blanchette comes to 12News from our sister Tegna station in Abilene.

He grew up in Dallas and comes from a broadcasting family where he developed a passion for television news when he was young.

He looks forward to becoming part of the Southeast Texas community.

After earning his undergraduate at Stephen F. Austin with a Radio/Television Communications degree, Blanchette found a job as a Health and Fitness instructor training people on how to make better health choices while providing diet and exercise programs.

Blanchette later decided he wanted to pursue his first love and get back into broadcast news.

