Vanessa Holmes

Vanessa was born and raised right here in Southeast Texas and attended grade school at St. Catherine in Port Arthur and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2000.

She went on to study Broadcast Journalism in the Dan Rather Communications Building at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX.

After graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Radio/Television Broadcast Journalism, Vanessa moved back home to Southeast Texas to begin work in TV News.

She joined the 12News team in November of 2008.

She won multiple awards for newscasts as an Executive Producer including: Best Newscast in Southeast Texas 2011 and 2012 and a 2012 Lone Star EMMA.

Vanessa's parents and 5 siblings all live in Southeast Texas. This is home!

She began dancing at the age of 3, studied dance in college and was a member of the Texas Wildcatters hockey dance team and Southeast Texas Mavericks basketball dance team.

She loves southern food, shopping, beaches, the Dallas Cowboys, and her pets.

You can watch Vanessa every week day on NBC for 12News at Noon, K-JAC Live at 4 o'clock and 12News at 6:30.

