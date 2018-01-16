Scott Eslinger

Follow @Slingerr ScottEslinger@12NewsNow.com

Scott Eslinger has been the Digital Newsdesk Producer at KBMT/K-JAC 12NewsNow.com since early 2016.

Eslinger spent most of his journalism career on the print side.

He worked 15 years as a still photojournalist and then five years as a digital journalist on the print side in Southeast Texas before working for a few years in marketing and PR.

Eslinger earned a journalism degree with a photojournalism emphasis in 1990 from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Ca., a couple hours’ drive north of where he grew up in San Diego.

He began his career as a still photojournalist at The Orange (Tx) Leader and then the Lakes Charles American-Press in Lake Charles, La, before spending almost 18 years at the Hearst-owned Beaumont Enterprise.

In 2006 Eslinger moved to the digital side and oversaw the transition of The Enterprise’s print newsroom to a digital-first newsroom.

He helped manage the implementation of two different content management systems as well as run the website and social media and instill a digital-first attitude amongst the newsroom staff.

Eslinger then spent three and half years as the web marketing director for Cowboy Harley-Davidson of Beaumont before moving back into the news media by accepting the digital newsdesk job at 12News.

© 2018 KBMT-TV