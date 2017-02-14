KBMT
Close

Mimi Haruna - AM Producer

KBMT 3:40 PM. CST February 14, 2017

MHaruna@12NewsNow.com

Mimi Haruna is a morning producer.

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories