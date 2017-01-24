Leah Durain

Leah Durain grew up in Houston and was homeschooled through the 12th grade.

On visits to the Children?s Museum of Houston, Durain would bogart the anchor chair in the mock television studio, keeping her five siblings from having a turn.

While attending Sam Houston State University, she received the Dan Rather Endowed scholarship and took an internship with KRIV in Houston.

Durain graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Mass Communication.

She began her television career with 12News HD in 2013 as a Master Control operator, which fueled an obsession with buttons.

Shortly after moving to Beaumont, Durain traded in routing satellites for the overnight hours and excitement of being a morning show producer.

From there she became a Multimedia Journalist, shooting and editing her own work.

She also carries her own camera and tripod, boasting she fits a workout into every day.

She enjoys cooking, crafting, Pilates and anything with buttons.

