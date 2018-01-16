Kevin Steele

Amid a career spanning 24 years, Kevin Steele ranks quite literally as one of America's most experienced and polished broadcast journalists.

He's served in larger TV markets like Little Rock, Arkansas and Huntington, W.V. and also in one of our nation's smallest markets in Kirksville, Missouri. Kirksville is near the rolling prairie cattle farm of northern Missouri where Steele was raised.

For more than a decade, Steele has been anchoring Texas news - in Lubbock, Tyler, Harlingen, Waco and Corpus Christi. It's made him one of our state's most seasoned reporters and produced his profound affection for Texas.

He says the Golden Triangle matches and surpasses all the rest for the kindest people anywhere. He's the father of two adorable daughters. Be sure and say hi if you see him out and about.

