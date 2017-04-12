Close Kelsey Johnson KBMT 11:58 AM. CDT April 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Follow @Kelsey12News KJohnson2@12NewsNow.comKelsey Johnson is a reporter at 12NewsNowTweets by @Kelsey12News © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Three local women named 2017 Houston Texans Cheerleaders Apr 11, 2017, 8:16 p.m. Gun bill allows first responders to start packing heat Apr 11, 2017, 7:18 p.m. Vidor mother angry at Junior High School over… Apr 11, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs