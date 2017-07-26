KBMT
Close

Kate Sauter - AM Producer

KBMT 5:50 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

KSauter@12NewsNow.com

Kate Sauter is a morning producer.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories