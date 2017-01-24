Jeff Gerber

Meteorologist Jeff Gerber is originally from Kansas City and has a Atmospheric Science degree from the University of Kansas.

Gerber has more than 15 years as a broadcast meteorologist, working at television stations in Kansas, Missouri, California, Louisiana, Alabama and Texas.

Gerber is no stranger to SE Texas weather working at nearby stations KPLC-TV in Lake Charles and KTRE-TV in Lufkin.

He has covered everything form severe weather outbreaks to hurricanes and is proud to make the Golden Triangle his new home.

When he is not forecasting the weather for SE Texas he likes to spend time with his daughter Regan, and son Jack.

You can see him on 12 News Daybreak, weekdays starting at 5:00 AM on KBMT 12-ABC and also on 12 News at 12 on K-JAC, your NBC.

