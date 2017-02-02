KBMT
Close

Jacque Masse

KBMT 6:21 PM. CST February 02, 2017

          jmasse@12NewsNow.com

Jacque Masse is a reporter at 12NewsNow

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories