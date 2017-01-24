Greg Picazo

Greg Picazo joined 12 News in December 2009.

Greg is a native Southeast Texan -- born in Beaumont and raised in Nederland. He attended Nederland High School and Lamar University.

Greg's broadcast career began in 1992 at KJAC in Port Arthur, where he worked in Production before moving to the News Department as a Photographer, Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Director.

He also spent 10 years in radio, co-hosting Morning Drive on two local stations.

Greg comes to 12 News from the CBS affiliate in Beaumont, where he served as Morning and Noon Anchor.

Greg has won Southeast Texas Press Club Awards for Photography and Sports Reporting.

Greg and his wife Tammy currently reside in Lumberton with their son.

