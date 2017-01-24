Ezzy Castro

Ezzy Castro was born and raised in Miami, Florida. Her family is from Nicaragua and migrated to the states in the early 80’s.

She discovered her love for journalism while attending Doral Academy Charter High School in Miami.

Castro later graduated from Miami Dade College and Connecticut School of Broadcasting and is currently attending the communications program at Florida International University.

With four years of broadcast news experience, she worked in production then became an associate producer and assignment editor for WFOR-CBS 4 in South Florida.

Castro also taught at her Alma Matter, Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Doral, Florida.

She is very well known in her community and is a member of the communications committee for the non-profit organization, Latin Builders Association.

Apart from reporting, Castro loves social media and spending time with her dog Oreo.

She is glad to call Texas her second home!

