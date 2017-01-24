Erika Harris

Erika Harris has worked in television news in Southeast Texas since 1999.

Harris grew up in Houston and graduated from Texas Southern University.

While at TSU, she anchored the early morning radio news broadcast on 90.9 KTSU. She also starred in leading roles in TSU theater productions.

Before earning a B.A. in journalism, Harris was selected as one of seven college students across the country to participate in the prestigious Kaiser Family Foundation's internship program.

During her internship, she met with a congressional health care sub-committee under Bill Clinton's administration and completed a workshop on urban health reporting at Harvard School of Public Health.

In 1997, she got her first television job at KRIV FOX 26 Houston as an associate producer.

In 1999, she moved to Beaumont to become a general assignment reporter. A few years later, she became an anchor for another local news affiliate.

Harris has covered some of the most compelling stories ranging from the indictment of public officials, the Space Shuttle Columbia explosion, the dragging death of James Byrd Jr., the West Brook bus tragedy, and Hurricane Rita.

Because Harris believes education is the key to success she is an elementary school PTA President and an active PTA board member at a middle school.

She has also volunteered for numerous community projects and was a mentor to area high school students.

Her most cherished award is from the Ben Rogers "I Have A Dream Program".

She married Beaumont native Kenny Harris, and together they have two wonderful boys, Kenny Jr. and Kollin, and a furry family member named Beau.

The Harris family spends lots of time at the little league baseball diamond.

Faith is the glue that binds her family and Harris is a longtime member of Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont.

She also loves spending time in the kitchen baking homemade treats and cooking comfort food.

In 2007, after taking time off to be a stay at home mom, she returned to the anchor desk at 12News.

When Harris is not on the air, she's always on her most favorite assignment as mom and wife.

"I love Southeast Texas and the warmth that I get from the people," she says.

