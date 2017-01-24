Elizabeth Jimenez

Elizabeth Jimenez has been a Morning Producer with the Daybreak crew since 2015.

She was born and raised in Beaumont where she attended Cathedral Christian School and graduated from Legacy Christian Academy.

Jimenez attended the University of Houston where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus in Media Production.

She graduated in three years as Magna Cum Laude.

While in college she worked as a copy editor at The Daily Cougar as well as doing time as a barista and a cashier at Beaumont's Willy Burger.

Her first broadcast news job after college was at KBMT 12News where she started as a part-time associate producer, moving to her full-time morning producer's position after about three months.

Jimenez has been active as a volunteer at her church since she was a teen and currently helps with the church video production team and mentors young children.

She has enjoyed her time as a 12News producer and counts helping cover Donald Trump's Beaumont campaign stop as one the highlights of her new career..

Outside of work she enjoy watching movies and loves playing video games.

She's also an avid football fan and always roots for her Houston Cougars.

