KBMT
Close

David Ingram - Assignments Editor

KBMT 4:47 PM. CST January 24, 2017

          DIngram@12NewsNow.com

David Ingram is the Assignments Editor at 12News

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories