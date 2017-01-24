Dave Hofferth

Dave has been involving in local media since 1975, when he was a news/sports reporter for KLVI radio.

It was in 1975 that he started his play-by-play career as voice the PNG football Indians, who went onto to win the state championship and for Silsbee HS basketball.

Dave first starting broadcasting Lamar Football, Basketball and Baseball during the 1978-79 season and has witnessed some of the Cardinals greatest wins, including a trip to Sweet 16, a last second win over Baylor in football, trips to the NCAA baseball regional in Austin and the Lady Cardinals run to the elite eight in 1991.

He settled in as the Sports Director at KLVI, hosting a nightly sports talk show and doing morning sports reports for the Al Caldwell show. He often credits Al for really helping him develop as a broadcaster.

In 1998, Dave came over to KBMT-Channel 12 and has really enjoyed his time as sports director.

It has given him a chance to cover a multitude of other sports like track, golf and tennis plus expanded coverage of the local HS teams in Football, Basketball and Baseball/Softball/Soccer, something he didn't have a chance to do in radio.

Thanks to 12 News, Dave has been able to continue his career as PBP voice for Lamar basketball and recently broadcast his 900th game for the Cardinals.

When he is not out reporting for 12 News, you can find him on the golf course.

