Dalhia Martinez - Video Editor

Dahlia Martinez (Photo: 2014 Eslinger Photographics)

12News Video Editor Dalhia Martinez, who was born and raised in Beaumont, joined 12News in May 2017.

She graduated from Ozen High School, where her love for video began. During her time there she was heavily involved in the video technology department and Panther Productions.

Martinez earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Film and a minor in Spanish at Sam Houston State University in December 2017.

She was involved with Noticias Canal 7, SHSU's Spanish news network where she quickly became the news director.

As well as working in the news department she also took part in many student films and was also chosen as an intern with the Austin Film Festival.

Martinez has always had a passion for editing and is certified in Final Cut Pro 7 and is experienced in Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere and Edius.

She is a huge film buff and will gladly watch a movie any chance she gets.

