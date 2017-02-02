Close Catherine Nguyen - PM Producer KBMT 6:18 PM. CST February 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Follow @cmdnguyen cnguyen@12NewsNow.comCatherine Nguyen is a PM Producer at 12NewsNow and previously worked as an associate producer at WBRZ in Baton Rouge.Tweets by @cmdnguyen (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories DA: Forensic audit says BISD bond funds poorly… Feb. 2, 2017, 6:03 p.m. Teen airlifted to Houston after being struck by car… Feb. 2, 2017, 3:14 p.m. Beaumont city council to discuss low-income… Feb. 2, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs