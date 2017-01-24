Brandi Smith, Weekend Anchor

Follow @BrandNewSmith BSmith@12NewsNow.com

Brandi Smith anchors alongside Vanessa Holmes at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and leads the 12News Investigates team.

Smith discovered journalism in 8th grade as a way to channel her insatiable curiosity.

Her parents were subjected to endless queries for years, but the floodgates opened once she realized she could ask questions and tell stories as a career.

In Smith's 15 years as a journalist, she's worked all over the country, but started at 12News in March 2016.

When Smith is not in the newsroom, there’s a good chance you’ll find her gorging at a local restaurant, taking in an indie rock concert ​or sipping on a hoppy IPA.

Smith is also a runner, having completed two marathons, several half-marathons and the epic Hood to Coast Relay.

