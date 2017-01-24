Ashly Elam

Ashly Elam has been the 12News Weekend Sports Anchor since 2005.

He was born in Port Arthur and raised in Groves where he graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School.

One of Elam’s first sports jobs was as a PA announcer for Groves Girls Softball when he was a kid.

He attended Lamar State College-Port Arthur and Lamar University where he studied communication.

Elam began his television news career at KBMT 12News at 19 as a news editor in 1999.

He worked his way into the sports department by working as a sideline reporter for The Blitz in 2000 and began filling in as a sports anchor in 2001.

Elam won Best Sportscast in the 2015 Press Club of Southeast Texas Excellence in the Media Awards and was voted “Best Sports Anchor” by Port Arthur News readers in 2013 and 2015.

He has also been recognized by the Texas AP Broadcasters for his high school football coverage.

Elam is big fan of the Houston Astros, The Texans, Houston Rockets, Lamar Cardinals the Aggies and the Dallas Stars. He feels that Houston is serious need of an NHL team.

He has played men’s league baseball from 2003-2015 and played in various Southeast Texas softball leagues. He says he has even “embarrassed himself” in a basketball league for a year.

He still picks up the sticks on PS4 and WiiU.

Elam has also helped out in the past with area little league teams and has helped fill in as a PA announcer at area ballparks.

He lives with his girlfriend, Heather, and her eight year-old son.

